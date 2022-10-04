Around Winslow: week of Oct. 5
BNSF road closure
The current dates for the BNSF road closure in Holbrook are Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. to Oct 25 until work is complete.
There will be no regular traffic crossing during this time (only emergency traffic on First Street and Joy Nevin).
All traffic going northbound will be routed through St. Johns, State Route 180 to State Route 191.
All traffic going southbound will be routed either on State Route 191 or to Winslow.
No heavy truck traffic is allowed through Joseph City or Territorial Road.
Halloween Parade in the Park
The Halloween Parade in the Park is Oct. 28 at the Girl Scout House, 500 E. Cherry St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free with free candy bags to fill. There are currently 40 plus businesses participating.
Parking will be available at the indoor pool. No parking at Vargas Field on Maple Street., emergency vehicles will be parked at that location.
More information is available by contacting the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5174.
Event organizers said to come dressed in your costume. Volunteers will have tables lining a pathway through the park handing out candy to all the children that attend.
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”
- “Grand Finale” of fair season in Tuba City
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Around the Rez: week of Sept. 28
- Durango and Fort Lewis College museums repatriate remains, funerary objects to Hopi Tribe
- Roselyn Tso confirmed as IHS director
- More than $451K returned to buyers in Tate's auto settlement
- Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Tuba City doctor’s death sheds light on awareness of physician suicide
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
- Navajo Country employee Alonzo Begay passes away in car accident
- A mud-caked “terra incognita” emerges in Glen Canyon as Lake Powell declines
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- COVID on the Navajo Nation: Uncontrolled spread in 33 communities
- Players honor fallen athletes at Tuba City High School game
- Man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
- Valentina Clitso crowned Miss Navajo Nation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: