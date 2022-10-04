OFFERS
Around the Rez: week of Oct. 10

Originally Published: October 4, 2022 9:27 a.m.

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City

The Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City and will host a men's and women's open rodeo, Oct. 8 and 9.

Ladies night at the Women's Open Rodeo Oct. 7.

Indigenous Knowledge and Water Security event Oct. 19

On Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Navajo Nation Museum and We are Water are hosting an Indigenous Knowledge and water Security film festival and speaker panel.

In the event will focus on Indigenous solutions for water security, and include hands-on activities for kids and families, a screening of films about water in Navajo Nation, and a panel discussion with local experts. This is an opportunity for community members to ask questions.

To contribute: email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ. 86046

