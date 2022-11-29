Safety project coming to State Route 264/Indian Route 4 on Hopi Reservation

Kykotsmovi, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration(FHA), and the Hopi Tribe, has initiated a safety project at the State Route 264/IR-4 intersection to install intersection lighting and construct an asphalt pedestrian pathway with solar lighting.

This project is justified by two pedestrian fatalities which were recorded in 2013 and several other recent vehicular incidents occurring in the same vicinity, the Tribe said.

“We have been working hard with our partners from ADOT and the FHA and we are pleased that our efforts have resulted in improving safety elements in a high traffic area,” said Hopi Department of Transportation Director (HDOT) Michael Lomayaktewa, “…this is only one of many projects we are working on to address road safety here on Hopi.”

The $775,000 project will improve pedestrian safety near the existing roadway by improving lighting and constructing a pedestrian pathway that leads to the Hopi Cultural Center.

“We have been vocal at the State and National levels drawing attention to the poor conditions of our roads and increased traffic on our State Highways which have created some serious safety concerns for us out here on Hopi and for those that travel the State Highways…” said Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma, “…this Improvement Project tells us that our voices are being heard and this is a great step in the right direction.”

Chairman Nuvangyaoma adds, “We still have a lot of work to do and we have been in touch with Department of Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg and his team to continue to bring attention to addressing the safety of our roadways.”

The project, located between mileposts 379-380, is expected to be under construction in spring 2023 and completed that fall. There will be no traffic restrictions or closures as part of this project.

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe.