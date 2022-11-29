OFFERS
Hualapai Emergency Operations Center opens in Peach Springs

The Hualapai Emergency Operations Center will provide a location for local officials and community leaders when an emergency strikes to plan and manage the situation. Located in Peach Springs, the facility is the first of its kind in all of Mohave County. (Mohave County Emergency Management courtesy photo)

MacKenzie Dexter, for Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 10:27 a.m.

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — After years of hard work, the Hualapai Emergency Operations Center is the first of its kind in Mohave County.

The Hualapai Tribe held a grand opening ceremony Oct. 24 for the

structure that will be a location for local public safety officials and community leaders to meet in a time of emergency.

Hualapai Planning Department Contracting Officer Kevin Davidson said the idea to build the EOC began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and will expand and adapt to other forms of emergencies.

“It began as a concept in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic since the tribe’s incident command team did not have a formal place to meet,” Davidson said.

Now, the EOC can be used as a place to respond to a variety of emergencies or disasters. It is the first stand-alone facility of its kind in all of Mohave County.

“The EOC is designed to respond to future emergencies ranging from train derailments to wildland fires and extreme weather events,” Davidson said.

The project was funded by a combination of Bureau of Indian Affairs/CARES and American Rescue Plan Act monies. A grant from Freeport-McMoran also went towards the project.

The 3,200-foot space will hold offices, meeting rooms and storage for food and supplies.

The project broke ground in January.

