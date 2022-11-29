Hualapai Emergency Operations Center opens in Peach Springs
PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — After years of hard work, the Hualapai Emergency Operations Center is the first of its kind in Mohave County.
The Hualapai Tribe held a grand opening ceremony Oct. 24 for the
From page 1B structure that will be a location for local public safety officials and community leaders to meet in a time of emergency.
Hualapai Planning Department Contracting Officer Kevin Davidson said the idea to build the EOC began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and will expand and adapt to other forms of emergencies.
“It began as a concept in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic since the tribe’s incident command team did not have a formal place to meet,” Davidson said.
Now, the EOC can be used as a place to respond to a variety of emergencies or disasters. It is the first stand-alone facility of its kind in all of Mohave County.
“The EOC is designed to respond to future emergencies ranging from train derailments to wildland fires and extreme weather events,” Davidson said.
The project was funded by a combination of Bureau of Indian Affairs/CARES and American Rescue Plan Act monies. A grant from Freeport-McMoran also went towards the project.
The 3,200-foot space will hold offices, meeting rooms and storage for food and supplies.
The project broke ground in January.
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes
- Puercosuchus traverorum: Petrified Forest fossil resembles modern Komodo dragons
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Flagstaff Shelter Services receives $2.5 mil from Jeff Bezos foundation
- CCC opens Native American Success Center at Flagstaff Lone Tree campus
- Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
- Phoenix Suns’ new jerseys honor Arizona’s Indigenous tribes
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Tso elected as new speaker of Navajo council
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: