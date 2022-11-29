Holbrook High School places third in Division III State meet; Greyhills runner gets personal best
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 12:11 p.m.
Holbrook boys cross country team placed 3rd at the Division III state meet Nov. 12, one of the highest finishes for the school. Leyton Tom finished 18th to earn an individual medal. Greyhills Academy freshman Garrett Fowler ran his personal best at the state Division IV cross-country meet finishing with a time of 19:17.
Most Read
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes
- Puercosuchus traverorum: Petrified Forest fossil resembles modern Komodo dragons
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Flagstaff Shelter Services receives $2.5 mil from Jeff Bezos foundation
- CCC opens Native American Success Center at Flagstaff Lone Tree campus
- Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
- Phoenix Suns’ new jerseys honor Arizona’s Indigenous tribes
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Tso elected as new speaker of Navajo council
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: