Fri, Dec. 02
Holbrook High School places third in Division III State meet; Greyhills runner gets personal best

(Photo/Greyhills Academy)

(Photo/Greyhills Academy)

Originally Published: November 29, 2022 12:11 p.m.

Holbrook boys cross country team placed 3rd at the Division III state meet Nov. 12, one of the highest finishes for the school. Leyton Tom finished 18th to earn an individual medal. Greyhills Academy freshman Garrett Fowler ran his personal best at the state Division IV cross-country meet finishing with a time of 19:17.

