Hayley Burns wins NJCAA title, leads CCC girls cross county to fourth place finish
FLAGSTAFF — Coconino Community College's Hayley Burns won the NJCAA Cross Country Nationals in Talahassee, Florida Nov. 13, leading the Lady Comets to a fourth place team finish.
Burns' time was 18:22.8, beating the second place finisher by 20 seconds.
Of the 218 runners, CCC's Breana Biggambler placed 10th at Nationals with a time of 19:41.5.
Other CCC runners placing include Whitney James, 34th, Nevaeh Scott, 39th, Shaelyn Honahni, 79th, and Niki McCabe 169th.
Burns was selected as the Women's Athlete of the Year for the 2022 NJCAA Division II Cross Country Regional Awards.
Burns also won the individual title at the Region I Cross Country Championships.
The men's team placed 23rd, with Kevin Pawesiema Jr. placing highest for CCC at 95th.
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes
- Puercosuchus traverorum: Petrified Forest fossil resembles modern Komodo dragons
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Flagstaff Shelter Services receives $2.5 mil from Jeff Bezos foundation
- CCC opens Native American Success Center at Flagstaff Lone Tree campus
- Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
- Phoenix Suns’ new jerseys honor Arizona’s Indigenous tribes
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Tso elected as new speaker of Navajo council
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: