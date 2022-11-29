Hayley Burns wins NJCAA title, leads CCC girls cross county to fourth place finish

FLAGSTAFF — Coconino Community College's Hayley Burns won the NJCAA Cross Country Nationals in Talahassee, Florida Nov. 13, leading the Lady Comets to a fourth place team finish.

Burns' time was 18:22.8, beating the second place finisher by 20 seconds.

Of the 218 runners, CCC's Breana Biggambler placed 10th at Nationals with a time of 19:41.5.

Other CCC runners placing include Whitney James, 34th, Nevaeh Scott, 39th, Shaelyn Honahni, 79th, and Niki McCabe 169th.

Burns was selected as the Women's Athlete of the Year for the 2022 NJCAA Division II Cross Country Regional Awards.

Burns also won the individual title at the Region I Cross Country Championships.

The men's team placed 23rd, with Kevin Pawesiema Jr. placing highest for CCC at 95th.