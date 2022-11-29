OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Dec. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hard work rewarded: Jefferson Elementary teachers earn APS grants

Mrs. Fulton and Ms. Osuna recently won APS Supply My Classroom $500 awards. (Photo/Jefferson Elementary)

Mrs. Fulton and Ms. Osuna recently won APS Supply My Classroom $500 awards. (Photo/Jefferson Elementary)

Originally Published: November 29, 2022 12:19 p.m.

Mrs. Fulton and Ms. Osuna recently won APS Supply My Classroom $500 awards.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas