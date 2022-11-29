OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Dec. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

With funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, Havasupai Tribe gains high-speed internet

Havasupai Councilwoman Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss said her tribe has made some progress on internet connectivity but it — like other residents of rural areas — is in danger of being left behind without broadband. (Photo by Miranda Faulkner/Cronkite News)

Havasupai Councilwoman Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss said her tribe has made some progress on internet connectivity but it — like other residents of rural areas — is in danger of being left behind without broadband. (Photo by Miranda Faulkner/Cronkite News)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 10:24 a.m.

SUPAI, Ariz. — Located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, where connectivity is understandably in short supply, the Havasupai Reservation has long been waiting for the opportunity to connect tribal members reliably to the internet.

Thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the tribe will finally get to experience the high-speed internet many take for granted. The Tribe received $7,077,045 to deploy a wireless broadband network in the Village of Supai. The initiative will connect 102 tribal homes, 33 community institutions and a local business.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded 18 grants as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program totaling more than $224,000,000. With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, these grants will expand high-speed Internet network deployment and digital skills training to improve access to education, jobs, and healthcare on Tribal lands.

“This Native American Heritage Month, our Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is continuing its historic investment in Native communities to ensure reliable, affordable high-speed Internet for all,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “These grants – made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – highlight the Biden administration’s unprecedented commitment to close the digital divide in Native communities.”

These awards are part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to nation-to-nation engagement and an effort to connect everyone in America, including Native Americans and Alaskan Natives, to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet. The projects funded by these awards will directly connect 21,468 unserved Native American households that previously had no connectivity to high-speed Internet as well as businesses and anchor institutions. Additionally, the 18 grants will create 137 new jobs.

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3 billion grant program and part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All Initiative.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas