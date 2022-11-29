Celebrating tradition
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 10:52 a.m.
With Native American Cultural Week coming to a close, the staff and students of Tuba City Unified School District gathered at the Tuba City High School Pavilion to enjoy dance groups from Tuba City High School and Tuba City Junior High School along with special guest White Mountain Apache Dance group Joe Tohonnie Jr Crown Dance Group Nov. 22.
Photo Gallery
Celebrating Tradition
