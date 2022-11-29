Around Winslow: Week of Nov. 30

The Winslow Santa Train is Dec. 8

The Winslow Santa Train is Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Train Caboose on 1st Street in Winslow.

This 15th annual event is free. Santa's elves will be working hard handing out goodie bags filled with Santa train essentials to each child. There will be the option to walk up or drive-thru. They will also have the first street park covered in Christmas lights for one night only. Sponsored by the city of Winslow and BNSF Railway

Anyone with questions can call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Red Sands Christian School Pancakes With Santa and craft fair Dec. 3

Red Sands Christian School is having a craft fair Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. The school seeks vendors for the event and is looking for clothing, food, toys, knick-knacks, ornaments, crafts and more. There is a $25 fee. The location is 501 Airport Rd, Winslow. More information is available at 9(28) 289-9221.

Santa's Cupcake Workshop in Holbrook

Santa's Cupcake Workshop & Breakfast with Buddy the Elf is Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost is $12 per person. Come enjoy Buddy the Elf Waffle Bar and decorate cupcakes with Santa. Location is 2226 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.