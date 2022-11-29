Around the Rez: week of Nov. 30

Tuba City Christmas Light Parade and Festival Dec. 16

Tuba City is holding its Christmas Light Parade and Festival Dec. 16 at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. All the fun and Christmas spirit begins at 5 p.m. Light Parade and vending applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House or by calling (928) 283-5544.

Tuba City Boarding School tree lighting Dec. 1

Tuba City Boarding School will present its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 1.

The event will also include a visit with Santa, story time at the library, a dress up and dance contest and winter coat drive.

Spay/Neuter clinic Dec. 16–18 in Tonalea

The Parker Project, a spay/neuter program will be at the Tonalea Chapter House Dec. 16-18. Appointments need to be scheduled at The Parker Project website, click the “Where We Are Going” tab, follow the instructions and click “Schedule Appointment.” More informtion is available by texting (430) 462-9290l

Flu shots and COVID vaccines at Tuba City Regional Health

Flu shots are offered Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m., with a break for lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m. Walkins on the first and second floor. Children need an appointment. COVID vaccines and boosters are from 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m-4 p.m.

Wear clothes where you can roll up your sleeve to get your flu shot. For more info, call 1-866-976-5941.

Miss Navajo Nation Toy Drive

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation is hosting a toy drive for children Nov. 16 - Dec. 15. Drop off locations include NTUA locations: Chinle, Crownpoint, Dilkon, Shiprock Kayenta, Fort Defiance and Tuba City; Navajo Arts and Crafts locations: Kayenta, Tuba City, Chinle, Gallup, Shiprock and Window Rock.

