Diné College to hold fundraising fashion show Nov. 29

TSAILE, Ariz. - Diné College will be hosting the first ever Warrior Day of Giving Fashion Show Nov. 29, 2022 from 2 - 5 p.m. MST on the 4th floor museum of the Ned A. Hatathli Cultural Center located on the Tsaile Main Campus.

The fundraiser theme is Sihasin: Hope, Reflection, Rejuvenation, an important expression for Native American Heritage Month. The mission of this event is to raise funds for academic programs and student scholarships while showcasing how culture embraces fashion. “Fashion shows are a chance to nurture emerging talents, while highlighting the innovative minds of the artists. The event will not only accomplish those two goals successfully, it will also acknowledge our ancestors who embodied strength, discipline, and sacrifice. In addition, it will promote student and community engagement, but most importantly it will celebrate the continuation of storytelling, language, land, and culture,” stated student leader and co-organizer, Sean Parrish, known professionally as Coye.

Currently there are eight confirmed apparel designers, including: JG Indie, Jennifer Jamez, Khalid Honie, M. Louise Bitsui, Southwest Culture and Valerie Ashley. Four confirmed accessory designers include: Chizhii Rez Girl Creations, Hózhó Creations, Suni Songo Vizcarra Wood, Theta House Creations, Tristan Johnson and Marco Arviso.

“By participating in Diné College’s end-of-year fundraising campaign, you are supporting the future leaders and academics of the Navajo Nation. And, this year’s #GivingTuesday event is going to fun, immersive and a great opportunity to see the latest collections from Native designers up close and personal, so come out and join us!” said Diné College Development and Alumni Officer, Adrian Lerma. For event details, email Mrs. Lerma at alerma@dinecollege.edu.

