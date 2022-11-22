Tuba City girls end season at state first round
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced the 2022 3A North Volleyball Regional award winners.
Lyrissa George has been selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Alaina Dugi has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
First Team All Region: Ellyce Begay and Ragen Bilagody; Second Team All Region: Asia Sixkiller.
Honorable Mention: Thaila Clitso, Chloe Begay, Alyssa Gaseoma, Kiara Taft and Taimani Tso.
The team won the 3A North Region volleyball championships.
The No. 6 Warriors made it to the first round of the 3A State tournament, where they lost 3-2 to Tanque Verde Nov. 5.
