OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Tuba City girls end season at state first round

(Photos/Tuba City Volleyball)

(Photos/Tuba City Volleyball)

Originally Published: November 22, 2022 5 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced the 2022 3A North Volleyball Regional award winners.

Lyrissa George has been selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Alaina Dugi has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

First Team All Region: Ellyce Begay and Ragen Bilagody; Second Team All Region: Asia Sixkiller.

Honorable Mention: Thaila Clitso, Chloe Begay, Alyssa Gaseoma, Kiara Taft and Taimani Tso.

The team won the 3A North Region volleyball championships.

The No. 6 Warriors made it to the first round of the 3A State tournament, where they lost 3-2 to Tanque Verde Nov. 5.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas