Tso elected as new speaker of Navajo council

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. — The 24th Navajo Nation Council has selected a new speaker.

On Nov. 16, the council held a special session to elect and confirm a new speaker for the remainder of the term. Members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council convened telephonically and in-person at the Navajo Nation Council Chamber in Window Rock.

Sponsored by Hon. Eugene Tso (Chinle) and Co-Sponsored by Hon. Daniel E. Tso (Littlewater, Pueblo Pintado, Torreon, Whitehorse Lake, Baca/Prewitt, Casamero Lake, Ojo Encino, Counselor), legislation was introduced to select and confirm the Speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council for the remainder of the term.

The position has been vacant since previous Speaker Damon Seth stepped down after a unflattering photo of him surfaced on social media.

Madam Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne was also in attendance and administered the Oath of Office to Hon. Otto Tso. Speaker Tso is now the Branch Chief of the Navajo Nation Legislative Branch and will head all departments and programs within the branch.

Speaker Otto Tso is Naakai Dine’é born for Naaneesht’ezhi Tábaahá. His maternal grandparents are Lók’aa’ Dine’é and paternal grandparents are Tsi’naajínii and proudly represents the community of Tó Nanees Dizí (Tuba City), Ariz. Speaker Tso previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Law & Order Committee and other notable committees of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

“I am thankful to my colleagues of the 24th Navajo Nation Council for their unwavering support to elect me as their leader. We will continue to stay committed to improving the lives of our people across the Navajo Nation,” said Speaker Tso. “I will ensure to provide vital services to our people that will transition smoothly into the 25th Navajo Nation Council.”

Speaker Tso will serve as Speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council until Jan. 10, 2023 when the newly elected Council Delegates are inaugurated to serve as the 25th Navajo Nation Council.