PETS OF THE WEEK

Hi everybody,



I am Ronda the brave. I am at the Tuba City Humane Society. In the beginning of my rescue, I was hurt really bad. And the doctor had to remove a front leg, but with lots of rest and love from my foster mom I was able to bounce my way to being strong again. And this in no way slows me down from a fun and active life

I am a cattle dog mix and weigh about 35 lbs. I am 1.5 - 2 years old. I have been spayed, micro chipped and have all my shots. After the leg operation, we discovered that I needed some dental work. So, I had to be brave once more, and now that’s all done too.

I am 100 percent ready to join your family. I enjoy playing with my foster siblings, laying in the sunshine, roaming in the yard and I even enjoy going to doggie day camp. I have stayed at the kennel before, so if you ever need to leave me, I can do it with ease. I need a little boost into the car, but once in I promise to ride like a very good girl.

My leash skills are coming along and I love string cheese as a training treat.

Meet me and let’s have some fun on a bouncy walk. Call or text my adoption coordinator Deb at (928) 853-1046 from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Love & smiles,

Ronda the brave

Tuba City Humane Society is seeking fosters for five, eight-week-old puppies.

All are males and need a warm place with lots of love.



The organization relies on volunteers to foster rescued pets in their homes or in a secure location on their property. Foster homes help prepare rescued pets for adoption, while they are getting healthy and receive necessary veterinary care including vaccinations and spay or neuter surgery.

The group needs all kinds of fosters including medical fosters, temporary fosters, relief fosters, etc. If you live on the western Navajo Nation, they would love your help. You can foster animals in a secure location on your property. If you live in Flagstaff, foster pets in your home, where they can learn about living inside as part of a family.

Tuba City Humane pays for all veterinary care, provides all supplies and equipment, provides support and will respond quickly to any issues you encounter

Ideally they would be fostered in groups of two to three pups. To foster, call (928) 853-1046 with any questions or fill out an application at www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/TCHS/Dog