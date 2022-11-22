NACA celebrates Native Strong Heritage Week
Originally Published: November 22, 2022 5 a.m.
Staff at Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) displayed their native attire during Native Strong Heritage week Nov. 14-18. This included Traditional Belt/Sash Day, Indigenous Necklace Day, Traditional Attire Day, Traditional Hair Day and Traditional Skirt/Apron Day.
