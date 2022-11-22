OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Local runners place at Arizona cross country championships
Page takes Division III boys team title, Ganado's Micah Silvers wins Division III boys individual title

Runners gather at the start before the Division III North sectionals Nov. 5 (Photo/Winslow High School)

Runners gather at the start before the Division III North sectionals Nov. 5 (Photo/Winslow High School)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: November 22, 2022 5 a.m.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — The 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association Cross Country State Championship was held at Cave Creek Golf Course Nov. 12. The following is a list of local finishers.

Division 3 boys

Page High School won the Division III boys team title. The Sand Devils finished with a team time 1:26:29. They were followed by Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Holbrook High School. Ganado High School finished seventh.

Ganado's Micah Silvers was the individual state champion, finishing the 5k with a time of 15:55.1.

Leyton Tom of Holbrook placed 18th with a time of 17:13.6; Loren David of Holbrook placed 34th, with a time of 17:38.8; Darius Wiles of Holbrook placed 41st with a time of 17:44.1; Kenneth Nez placed 46th with a time of 17:48.3; Jace Coochwikvia of Winslow placed 67th with a time of 18:14.7; Matthew Curley of Monument Valley placed 68th with a time of 18:15.7; Kelton Reidhead of Holbrok placed 71st with a time of 18:18.5; Ian Masayseva of Holbrook placed 88th with a time of 18:37.4; and Tristen Attakai of Holbrook placed 120th with a time of 19:05.2.

Division 3 girls

Chinle came out as the top team for Division III with a team time of 1:42:23. The Wildcats placed four girls in the top 20. Chinle defeated second-place Tucson Salpointe Catholic. Ganado High School finished fourth.

Page placed fifth in team standings with a 1:49:29 finish. Winslow placed 13th with a team time of 1:54:07.

Kylie Wild of Salpoint Catholic was the individual state champion in the 5k, finishing with a time of 18:40.

Damira Allen of Ganado finshed 12th with a time of 20:30.8. Jocelyn Farland of Winslow placed 36th with a time of 21:48.6.

Other finishers included: Mikayla Numkena of Tuba City in 58th with a time of 22:28.2; Tatum Henling of Winslow placed 68th with a time of 22:43.5; Kaia Talashi of Winslow placed 83rd with a time of 22:58.3; Lana Westover of Winslow placed 97th with a time of 23:15.3; Raenna Becenti of Winslow placed 101st with a time of 23:21.2; Ashley Fuson of Winslow placed 109th with a time of 23:27.9; Latisha Mutte of Monument Valley placed 116th with a time of 23:50.6; Tailynn Nez of Tuba City placed 133rd with a time of 24:45.5; and Shandiin King of Winslow placed 153rd with a time of 26:32.5.

Division 4 boys

Valley Christian won the boys state title, Hopi High School placed third, and Pinon High School placed eighth for Division IV.

Bryce Bushman of Joseph City placed 18th with a time of 17:29.1; Bannon Johnstun of Joseph City placed 31st with a time of 18:10.1; Marcus Klah of Pinon placed 37th with a time of 18:17; Alias Begay of Rock Point placed 61st with a time of 18:52.1; Milton Chee of Pinon placed 65th with a time of 18:56.1; Ivan Chee of Pinon placed 75th with a time of 19:15.3; Lukus James of Pinon placed 77th with a time of 19:16.5; Garrett Fowler of Greyhills Academy placed 78th with a time of 19:17.5; Dean Klah of Pinon placed 89th with a time of 19:29.8; and Antonio Valencia placed 98th with a time of 19:43.25.

Division 4 girls

Phoenix Country Day won the championship title for Division IV girls.

Local finishers include: Tayleen Woody of Rock Point placed 21st with a time of 21:38.9

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas