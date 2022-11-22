Local runners place at Arizona cross country championships

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — The 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association Cross Country State Championship was held at Cave Creek Golf Course Nov. 12. The following is a list of local finishers.

Division 3 boys

Page High School won the Division III boys team title. The Sand Devils finished with a team time 1:26:29. They were followed by Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Holbrook High School. Ganado High School finished seventh.

Ganado's Micah Silvers was the individual state champion, finishing the 5k with a time of 15:55.1.

Leyton Tom of Holbrook placed 18th with a time of 17:13.6; Loren David of Holbrook placed 34th, with a time of 17:38.8; Darius Wiles of Holbrook placed 41st with a time of 17:44.1; Kenneth Nez placed 46th with a time of 17:48.3; Jace Coochwikvia of Winslow placed 67th with a time of 18:14.7; Matthew Curley of Monument Valley placed 68th with a time of 18:15.7; Kelton Reidhead of Holbrok placed 71st with a time of 18:18.5; Ian Masayseva of Holbrook placed 88th with a time of 18:37.4; and Tristen Attakai of Holbrook placed 120th with a time of 19:05.2.

Division 3 girls

Chinle came out as the top team for Division III with a team time of 1:42:23. The Wildcats placed four girls in the top 20. Chinle defeated second-place Tucson Salpointe Catholic. Ganado High School finished fourth.

Page placed fifth in team standings with a 1:49:29 finish. Winslow placed 13th with a team time of 1:54:07.

Kylie Wild of Salpoint Catholic was the individual state champion in the 5k, finishing with a time of 18:40.

Damira Allen of Ganado finshed 12th with a time of 20:30.8. Jocelyn Farland of Winslow placed 36th with a time of 21:48.6.

Other finishers included: Mikayla Numkena of Tuba City in 58th with a time of 22:28.2; Tatum Henling of Winslow placed 68th with a time of 22:43.5; Kaia Talashi of Winslow placed 83rd with a time of 22:58.3; Lana Westover of Winslow placed 97th with a time of 23:15.3; Raenna Becenti of Winslow placed 101st with a time of 23:21.2; Ashley Fuson of Winslow placed 109th with a time of 23:27.9; Latisha Mutte of Monument Valley placed 116th with a time of 23:50.6; Tailynn Nez of Tuba City placed 133rd with a time of 24:45.5; and Shandiin King of Winslow placed 153rd with a time of 26:32.5.

Division 4 boys

Valley Christian won the boys state title, Hopi High School placed third, and Pinon High School placed eighth for Division IV.

Bryce Bushman of Joseph City placed 18th with a time of 17:29.1; Bannon Johnstun of Joseph City placed 31st with a time of 18:10.1; Marcus Klah of Pinon placed 37th with a time of 18:17; Alias Begay of Rock Point placed 61st with a time of 18:52.1; Milton Chee of Pinon placed 65th with a time of 18:56.1; Ivan Chee of Pinon placed 75th with a time of 19:15.3; Lukus James of Pinon placed 77th with a time of 19:16.5; Garrett Fowler of Greyhills Academy placed 78th with a time of 19:17.5; Dean Klah of Pinon placed 89th with a time of 19:29.8; and Antonio Valencia placed 98th with a time of 19:43.25.

Division 4 girls

Phoenix Country Day won the championship title for Division IV girls.

Local finishers include: Tayleen Woody of Rock Point placed 21st with a time of 21:38.9