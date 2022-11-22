Giving Machines charity coming to Flagstaff

Light the World Giving Machines allow a person to purchase items like clothing, baby supplies and medicine for those in need

Flagstaff, Arizona, Nov. 16, 2022 — The Light the World Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse, creating a memorable way to give to those in need during the Christmas season, will open to the public on Nov. 16 at Heritage Square, 6 E. Aspen Avenue in downtown Flagstaff, where they will remain through Dec. 1.

Launched in 2017, Giving Machines are provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provide a unique opportunity for the community to give to local and global charities. Giving Machine items range in price from $3 to $300, and include staples such as clothing, personal hygiene, meals, school supplies, life-saving medicine and even livestock. The Church covers all operational costs so that 100 percent of donations received go directly to the charity of choice.

“We are so fortunate to have Northern Arizona selected as one of only 24 locations in the world to host the Giving Machines,” said Camie Rasband, a volunteer leader for the Light The World Giving Machines. “As we celebrate this season of thanksgiving and joy, this is a special and unique opportunity for individuals and families to support others. It can be a family affair for a holiday memory or a deeply personal experience.”

“During these increasingly difficult times in our communities and world, the Giving Machines offer us each an achievable way to bless others while experiencing joy ourselves,” said Sandi Flores, senior programs director of Catholic Charities Community Services, Northern Arizona.

“As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, the message of giving is encompassed in these unique Giving Machines,” said Camie’s husband Aaron Rasband, who is also a Light The World lead volunteer. “The machines make it possible for people to easily give to charities that help Northern Arizona residents in need, as well as to others around the world who are displaced by war or suffering from hunger, poverty or disasters.”

This year, the Giving Machines in Flagstaff will feature items from these global and regional nonprofit organizations:

Global Charity Church World Services: A faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona: A nonprofit organization that helps low-to-moderate income families become homeowners and break the cycle of poverty.

Peace Through Music International:Transforms the lives of war impacted children and adolescents through locally run, youth-led music education programs.

Tynkertopia:A non-profit community center in Flagstaff focusing on creativity, inquiry, and STEAM knowledge and skills for kids, parents, teachers, and community members.

Sharon Manor: Helping homeless survivors of domestic violence and their children on their journey out of violence and poverty and into economic independence.

Flagstaff Family Food Center: Local food bank and kitchen that provides hope to Flagstaff families by providing hunger relief and children’s literacy programs.

Catholic Charities Community Services: Committed to helping the community’s most vulnerable with solutions that permanently improve lives.

Information provided by Light the World Giving Machines