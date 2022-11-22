County to appoint justice of peace in Page
PAGE, Ariz. - Many voters in Page are aware that former Page Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts passed away suddenly prior to the Nov. 8 election. Due to the timing of his death, his name had already been printed on the election ballots.
Although there were other write-in candidates that applied and were approved to run in the election, the preliminary election results indicate that a majority of voters in Page precincts voted for Roberts posthumously to recognize his many years of service and commitment to the Page community.
Under Arizona law, when a deceased candidate receives the most votes, the election results do not fill the office and the vacancy must be filled as otherwise specified by law.
According to State law, A.R.S. § 16-230(A)(2), the County Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person of the same political party as the person vacating the office to fill the portion of the term until the next regular general election, which is November 2024.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will begin the process of appointing a Page Justice of the Peace to serve for a period of two years later this month when the official elections results are canvassed.
The Page Justice Court will continue to operate under Arizona Supreme Court Administrative Order No. 2021-128 with Honorable Dan Slayton, Presiding Judge of the Arizona Superior Court in Coconino County, handling administrative oversight of the day-to-day operations. Judge Slayton will continue to provide judicial officers and administrative resources.
Information provided by Coconino County.
