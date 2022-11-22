Around the Rez: week of Nov. 23

Hopi Clansmen @the Museum Club Nov. 26

The Hopi Clansmen will be performing at 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff.

Christmas Tree Lighting @ Tuba City Boarding School Dec. 1

The Tuba City Boarding School will present its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.Dec. 1.

The event will also include a visit with Santa, story time at the library, a Dress Up and Dance contest and winter coat drive.

Many Hogans Holiday Art Market Nov. 25-26

The annual Many Hogan Holiday Art Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25-26 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., Farmington.

Visitors will be able to select items from more than 25 vendors, including jewelry, fine arts, home décor, handmade crafts, baked goods and more.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.