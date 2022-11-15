OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 15
Winslow Diamondbacks baseball field dedication Nov. 18

Winslow has been selected for the 44th Diamondbacks field in Arizona. (Photos/City of Winsow)

Winslow has been selected for the 44th Diamondbacks field in Arizona. (Photos/City of Winsow)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 5 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The community is invited to join the city of Winslow, the Arizona Diamondbacks and APS for the dedication of the 25th anniversary field as part of the Mike Kennedy “Diamonds Back” Field Building Program.

The city of Winslow, the Arizona Diamondbacks and APS are holding an unveiling of the 44th Diamondbacks field in Winslow Nov. 18.

photo

Winslow has been selected for the 44th Diamondbacks field in Arizona. (Photos/City of Winsow)

The community is invited to show their support for this field. The city is encouraging attendees to wear their favorite Diamondbacks gear or a City of Winslow shirt to represent the Diamondbacks being here in Winslow.

Parents with children in Little League are encouraged to have their children wear their Little League Diamondbacks jersey’s.

Those attending should bring chairs to be seated on the field for the ceremony.

"The city of Winslow is grateful for this opportunity to impact the lives of the children in this community," they said in a statement. "We want to thank APS, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the City of Winslow staff that was involved in the collaboration of this project."

