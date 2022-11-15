Hopi High School cross country teams place at divisional meet Nov. 4

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Hopi High School boys cross country team placed second at the Division IV meet Nov. 4 in Holbrook, qualifying the team for the state meet.

Northland Prep Academy won the meet with 40 points, Hopi came in a close second with 62, and Pinon placed third with 100 points.

Hopi High Coach Rick Baker praised the Bruins effort and added that they were looking forward to competing at state.

Shereef McKinney was Hopi’s top runner, finishing third and teammate Duwron Tawvaya was right behind him in fourth; Arlin Numkena, finished eighth, Antonio Aguilera, 16th and Soova Davis, 33rd.

Hopi High Athletic Director Ricky Greer said the Bruins have a shot at winning state and should definitely finish in the top five, and hopefully in the top two.

Flagstaff BASIS finished fourth with 112 points, St. Michaels finished fifth with 124 and Valley-Sanders took sixth with 186.

The rest of the field included Many Farms, seventh, 193; Round Valley, eighth, 199; Rock Point, ninth, 215; Joseph City, 10th, 218; Red Mesa, 11th, 300; Deschii Bikoh, 12th, 335; and Shonto Prep, 13th, 342.

Evan Hofsteter from BASIS was the individual regional champ. Decian Norris from Northland Prep grabbed second place, with teammates Delani Hanson, fifth, Jack Flugstead, seventh, and Emilio Haubert, ninth..

Girls cross country

For the girls, Northland Prep brought home the reagional win with 33 points, BASIS snagged second with 44, Many Farms third with 73, Hopi finished fourth with 75 ,and Valley placed fifth with 126.

Coach Rich Baker lamented that the Lady Bruins missed out on state by two points. However, three of the Hopi High girls qualified for state as individuals.

Emily Mullaney from BASIS was the individual sectional champ with teammate Sammy Mullaney right behind her in second place.

Amber Woody from St. Michaels finished third.

Rylee Koopee was Hopi’s top runner in 10th place. The other Lady Bruins included Valencia Timms, 17th; Kellee Lomayestewa, 20th; Drusilla Sanchez, 22nd; and Nanabah Nuvayokva, 23rd.

Other sports

Hopi High football finished the season with a 6-4 record.

Greer said that was the team’s best record in the eight years he has been coaching. He said the stellar record was despite a tough schedule with Holbrook and St. Johns among the teams they faced.

Hopi made the top 25 in the state in their power rankings.

Hopi High volleyball team finished the season 4-8.