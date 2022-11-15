Bulldogs volleyball ends season at State first round
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 5 a.m.
The Winslow Bulldogs hosted the Holbrook Roadrunners during a 3A Conference play-in match. The winner would advance to the first round of the State Playoffs. The Bulldogs ended up winning three sets to one. The Bulldogs were then eliminated during the 3A State playoffs by Thatcher High School three sets to one.
Bulldogs volleyball ends season at State
(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)
(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)
(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)
(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)
(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)
