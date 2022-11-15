OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Bulldogs volleyball ends season at State first round

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)
Josue Barrios

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 5 a.m.

The Winslow Bulldogs hosted the Holbrook Roadrunners during a 3A Conference play-in match. The winner would advance to the first round of the State Playoffs. The Bulldogs ended up winning three sets to one. The Bulldogs were then eliminated during the 3A State playoffs by Thatcher High School three sets to one.

Photo Gallery

Bulldogs volleyball ends season at State
Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas