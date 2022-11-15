Around Winslow: Week of Nov. 16
Winslow Blood Drive
The city of Winslow is holding a blood drive sponsored by the Elks Lodge 536 and the Cherry Boms. It will be Nov. 16 from 1p.m. to 6 p.m., and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 315 W. Third St. Contact Jillian Sottts at (928)587-9049 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org code: winslow
Winslow Youth Basketball registration open
The Winslow Youth Basketball program is accepting applications for the winter season through Dec. 2. The program begins Jan. 10. Cos is $55 per child. Players must be at least six year old by Jan. 10. The program will be dividd into ages 6-7, 8-9 and 10-12. The city has teamed up with the Phoenix Suns and all players will be receiving a reversible Suns Jersey. New players must provide a birth certificate. Coaches are needed. Practices are on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Games are on Saturdays. Times vary depending on how many children we have sign up.
Anyone with questions can call the Winslow Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.
Arts Council
The Arts Council Meeting is the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Oct. 20 at 5:15 p.m.
WUSD Governing Board meetings
Winslow Unified School District Governing Board meets Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the District Board Room, 2nd Floor, 800 No. Apache Dr. in Winslow.
Winslow Public Library events
The Winslow Public Library is holding STEAM After School every Friday 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., and 2:30-3:30 p.m. for the Maker Station. Children are encouraged to join the group and learn and expore STEAm concepts.
Winslow schools toy drive
Winslow Unified School District is holding a holiday toy drive Nov. 7 through Dec. 14. New, unwrapped toys can be brought the Winslow Junior High School.
