Winslow schools' superintendent announces district letter grades

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Arizona State Board of Education released the 2021-22 A-F School Letter Grades for all public schools statewide last week.

The reports provide information about student achievement, college and career readiness, student growth, and other key areas of interest to families and the general public.

Superintendent Connie Gover announced the results in a letter to parents.

"We are pleased to share our letter grades with the Winslow Unified School District community as we work to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and ensure our students have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive," she said.

She reported the results of the following schools:

Jefferson Elementary - No high-stake tests for K-2 grade level schools. However, these students must have a strong academic foundation to be successful in 3rd grade.

Bonnie Brennan Elementary School - A

Washington Elementary School - B

Winslow Junior High School - B

Winslow High School - B

"We are incredibly proud of our hard-working students and educators, who have put forth their best efforts under extremely difficult conditions," Gover said.

She said the district's focus is on accelerated learning across all the schools.

"Winslow Unified School District teachers and staff are ready and driven to ensure our students have the resouroes and support they need to truly thrive," she said.