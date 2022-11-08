Washington Elementary announces Students of the Month

Wshington Elementary School's announced the Bulldogs of the Month for October. They include:Madison Lucero, Joshua Faber, Layla Lawrence, Aaron Guzman, Joseph Salt, Sophia Vargas, Thomas Candelaria, Peyton Nez, Tyrone Jackson, McKenna DeWitt, Kamryn Nelson, Collin Hartnett, Adson Carter, Alyanna Alonzo, Hannah Redhorse, Miguel Guerrero-Nunez, Ryane McKinney, Oriar Nichols, Chloe Higgins, Deondre Redmayne and Michelle Aldape.