Washington Elementary announces Students of the Month
Originally Published: November 8, 2022 6:44 p.m.
Wshington Elementary School's announced the Bulldogs of the Month for October. They include:Madison Lucero, Joshua Faber, Layla Lawrence, Aaron Guzman, Joseph Salt, Sophia Vargas, Thomas Candelaria, Peyton Nez, Tyrone Jackson, McKenna DeWitt, Kamryn Nelson, Collin Hartnett, Adson Carter, Alyanna Alonzo, Hannah Redhorse, Miguel Guerrero-Nunez, Ryane McKinney, Oriar Nichols, Chloe Higgins, Deondre Redmayne and Michelle Aldape.
Most Read
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
- Eli Crane, a republican, is facing Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ) for the seat that represents the Navajo and Hopi reservations
- Grassroots effort hopes to get people out to vote on the Navajo Nation
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- Deputy receives minor injuries in head-on collision
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Western Navajo Fair announces record attendance as opening concert series kicks off events
- Miss Western Navajo Dayhenoa Yazzie
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: