Health advisory issued for 45 Navajo Nation communities with high COVID-19 transmission
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health reported 687 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and five recent deaths over a one-week period from Oct. 28 – Nov. 3.
The total number of deaths is now 1,939. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 76,651.
Based on cases from Oct. 20 – Nov. 2, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities due to high transmission of COVID-19: Aneth, Baca/Prewitt, Beclabito, Black Mesa, Bread Springs, Chinle, Churchrock, Counselor, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Forest Lake, Ganado, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Kayenta, Lukachukai, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mariano Lake, Naschitti, Nazlini, Newcomb, , Oljato, Pinon, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Red Lake, Red Valley, Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Shonto, St Michaels, Tachee, Blue Gap, Teecnospos, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohajiilee, Tohatchi, Tsaile, Wheatfields, Tselani, Cottonwood and Upper Fruitland.
“The number of communities with high transmission of COVID-19 and number of positive cases has slightly increased from last week. We urge our Navajo citizens to follow and advise the three w’s to your relatives and friends, such as wearing a fitted mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance from others. Most importantly, get up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. If you are feeling ill, please get tested, and get necessary treatment if needed. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe throughout the week,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.
For more information visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
- Eli Crane, a republican, is facing Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ) for the seat that represents the Navajo and Hopi reservations
- Grassroots effort hopes to get people out to vote on the Navajo Nation
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- Deputy receives minor injuries in head-on collision
- FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Western Navajo Fair announces record attendance as opening concert series kicks off events
- Miss Western Navajo Dayhenoa Yazzie
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: