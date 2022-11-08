Health advisory issued for 45 Navajo Nation communities with high COVID-19 transmission

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health reported 687 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and five recent deaths over a one-week period from Oct. 28 – Nov. 3.

The total number of deaths is now 1,939. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 76,651.

Based on cases from Oct. 20 – Nov. 2, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities due to high transmission of COVID-19: Aneth, Baca/Prewitt, Beclabito, Black Mesa, Bread Springs, Chinle, Churchrock, Counselor, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Forest Lake, Ganado, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Kayenta, Lukachukai, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mariano Lake, Naschitti, Nazlini, Newcomb, , Oljato, Pinon, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Red Lake, Red Valley, Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Shonto, St Michaels, Tachee, Blue Gap, Teecnospos, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohajiilee, Tohatchi, Tsaile, Wheatfields, Tselani, Cottonwood and Upper Fruitland.

“The number of communities with high transmission of COVID-19 and number of positive cases has slightly increased from last week. We urge our Navajo citizens to follow and advise the three w’s to your relatives and friends, such as wearing a fitted mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance from others. Most importantly, get up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. If you are feeling ill, please get tested, and get necessary treatment if needed. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe throughout the week,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.

For more information visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.