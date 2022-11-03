Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
Originally Published: November 3, 2022 2:26 p.m.
PARKS, Ariz. - Up to 17 vehicles are involved in a crash on I-40 near Parks, according to Ponderosa Fire Department.
The interstate is closed and emergency vehicles are on soon. There are only minor injuries reported. There is no estimated time for reopening.
