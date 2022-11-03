OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Nov. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont

A multivehicle wreck has closed eastbound I-40 near Parks Nov. 3. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

A multivehicle wreck has closed eastbound I-40 near Parks Nov. 3. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

Originally Published: November 3, 2022 2:26 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. - Up to 17 vehicles are involved in a crash on I-40 near Parks, according to Ponderosa Fire Department.

The interstate is closed and emergency vehicles are on soon. There are only minor injuries reported. There is no estimated time for reopening.

photo

A multivehicle crash has closed I-40 eastbound near Parks Nov. 3. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

photo

A multivehicle crash has closed I-40 eastbound near Parks Nov. 3. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

/>

photo

A multivehicle crash has closed I-40 eastbound near Parks Nov. 3. (Map/ADOT)

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas