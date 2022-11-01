OFFERS
Winslow recognizes Lady Bulldogs on senior night

Originally Published: November 1, 2022 7:29 a.m.

The community of Winslow honored the seniors on the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team Oct. 28. The Bulldogs beat the Camp Verde Cowboys 3-1 that evening.

photo

The community of Winslow honored the seniors on the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team Oct. 28. The Bulldogs beat the Camp Verde Cowboys 3-1 that evening. (Photos/El Big Guy photography)

photo

