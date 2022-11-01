Phefelia Nez appointed to Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The White House announced Oct 26 that President Joe Biden has appointed Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts in recognition of her advocacy for tribal communities.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulated his wife on her historic appointment and thanked the administration for not only recognizing her work but also for having a seat at the table for tribal nations in the performing arts.

“With [the] First Lady’s experience and passion for Navajo arts, education and language, we are optimistic that she will work with other board members to benefit and highlight our tribal people and communities. Congratulations to her on this milestone achievement,” Nez said.

Phefelia Nez said she was humbled to join the mission of the Board of Trustees of the Kennedy Center.

“The arts, education and museums are essential to the well-being and health of all communities,” she said. “The arts reflect our livelihoods, creativity, innovation and self-identity as the First People of this country. It is a critical time in history in which the arts and education are essential to building vibrant and thriving communities. I look forward to uplifting this work at the national level so that all citizens across the country can benefit from increased diversity, equity and accessibility.”

The Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts is comprised of government officials and individuals appointed directly by the president of the United States, who provide guidance and direction to assist the Kennedy Center in fulfilling its mission and vision. The Kennedy Center hosts more than 2,000 performances each year of diverse arts and is the home of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington Nation Opera.

Information provided by Office of the President.