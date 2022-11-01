OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hopi High ends gridiron season with Holbrook loss

Hopi High School Bruins ended their season with a 6-4, 2-3 record in the 2A Little Colorado Division. Their final game was against Holbrook. (Photo/Hopi Bruins)

Hopi High School Bruins ended their season with a 6-4, 2-3 record in the 2A Little Colorado Division. Their final game was against Holbrook. (Photo/Hopi Bruins)

Bernie Dotson, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 1, 2022 7:38 a.m.

HOPI, Ariz. — The Hopi Bruins lost to a red-hot Holbrook team 62-0 — ending one of the most successful seasons in recent memory.

The Bruins ended the season 6-4, 2-3 in the 2A Little Colorado division. The Roadrunners, who boast a new head coach in Shawn Holley, finished the season 10-0, 5-0.

“I think we had a decent season, all things considered,” Bruins’ head coach Raleigh Namoki, Jr., said. “I think everyone has had their share of challenges, but I’d say our season was a productive one.”

The Bruins started out very well, beating teams by wide scoring margins, including some crucial conference games toward the end of the season.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas