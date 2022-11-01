Around Winslow: week of Nov. 2

Winslow Chorale

The Winslow Chorale is looking for singers for the Winslow tree lighting Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. The 45 minute rehearsals will be a Red Sands Christian School at 5 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.

Addiction support Nov. 5

Join the group for honest discussion about addiction. Several speakers will share. Free NARCAN and recovery resources available. Meet Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Route 66 Plaza.

Applications for public housing waiting list is open

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Applications are now being accepted for Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs in Winslow.

On Nov. 1, the Winslow Public Housing Autorthity began taking pre-applications for the waiting list.Appl

The waiting list il close May 31, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Applicants must fall under the HUD guidelines, which include requirements for family composition and income.

Winslow Public Housing Authority reserves the right to check references and conduct background checks on applicants.

Applicants can pick up applications at the Winslow Public Housing Authority office at 900 Henderson Square, Winslow, Arizona or downloaded online at winslowaz_gov/departments/public_housing.

More information is available at (928) 289-4617