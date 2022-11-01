Around the Rez: week of Nov. 2
2022 Dinétah Drama Festival
Six plays. Three days. One award ceremony.
Each community on the Navajo Nation and in surrounding border towns is invited to apply for group entry in the Dinétah Drama Festival.
Participants from six communities will learn the foundations of theater including playwriting, directing, acting, lighting, sound, stage management and set design.
Groups may include up to 10 members and should contain members willing to act, direct, write, stage manage and translate.
Six groups will be accepted into the program.
Most instruction will be provided in English with selected materials in Diné.
Deadline to register: Oct. 28. Training by Zoom will take place Nov. 5-6. The festival takes places Dec. 8-10 in Gallup, New Mexico.
Festival information and registration form are available at: https://www.dinetahdramafest.org.
More information is available at www.dinetahdramafest.org or by email at dinetahdramafest@gmail.com.
