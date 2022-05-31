Winslow Public Library summer reading program starts with activities for all ages

WINSLOW, Ariz. — School is out and summer activities are underway — this summer, Winslow Public Library has a myriad of offerings for everyone to enjoy.

The following is a condensed list of events the library is offering. More information is available from the library’s website and social media sites or by calling the library at (928) 289-4982.

The library’s summer reading program officially kicked off May 31 with summer reading contests:

Find A Fish: June 1 – July 15, participants can play the game by finding the sea life all over town.

Local businesses with a store-front will display their assigned fish in the visible space (front window, by the cash register or on a visible wall, etc.) Participants will not be told which businesses have a display fish — they will have to visit businesses across town to find them.

There is a prize for the first person or group to find the missing fish. Registration form to upload link: https://forms.gle/xaLEYUcuVzUDaKby7.