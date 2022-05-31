OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Window Rock Head Start celebrates graduates with Miss Navajo Nation

(Photos/Miss Navajo Nation)

(Photos/Miss Navajo Nation)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 8:09 a.m.

Navajo Head Start Window Rock District III celebrated graduates May 13 with Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge. During the event, Rockbridge served as a guest speaker in which she shared words of encouragement and support to the young children and their families.

(Photos/Miss Navajo Nation)

