Vernon L. Jackson Sr. sworn-in as Navajo Nation Chief Prosecutor

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Vernon L. Jackson, Sr. took the Oath of Office May 25, to serve as the new Navajo Nation Chief Prosecutor.

Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne administered the oath to Jackson during a ceremony held at the Navajo Nation Department of Justice in Window Rock, Arizona.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen N. McPaul congratulated Jackson on his new position.

Jackson is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Chinle, Arizona. Since July 2021, Jackson has served as the Acting Chief Prosecutor. He has a bachelors from Boston University in Interdisciplinary Studies and a masters from Bellevue University. His experience includes more than 20 years of federal law enforcement service as a special agent, including serving as the Assistant Director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, and more than ten years of law enforcement experience with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety. Jackson is also a member of the Navajo Nation Bar Association.



“We congratulate Chief Prosecutor Vernon L. Jackson, Sr., and his family as he took the sacred oath to serve and protect our Navajo people. Together, Chief Prosecutor Jackson and Attorney General McPaul can begin to build a legacy for the Navajo Nation Department of Justice,” Nez said. “We are confident that Jackson will serve our communities with dignity and preserve the best interests of victims with fair prosecution that balances offender’s accountability with prevention, intervention, and restorative justice.”

Prior to taking the oath, Jackson expressed his appreciation and looks forward to continuing to make improvements within the Navajo Nation justice system.

“I am honored for this opportunity to serve the Navajo people, and I am committed to ensuring the prosecution of crimes in a manner that effectively promotes public safety,” he said.

Additionally, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugene Tso stated that Jackson’s appointment would open new opportunities, strategies, and improvements to the justice system on the Navajo Nation.

“The Navajo Division of Public Safety is certainly proud of the permanent appointment and selection of Chief Prosecutor Vernon L. Jackson, Sr. We worked with Chief Prosecutor Jackson in an acting-Chief capacity for the past year, and he did an exemplary job. We thank the Navajo Department of Justice for making a fine selection, welcome the new Chief Prosecutor, and look forward to continuing working with him,” added Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety Executive Director Jesse Delmar.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President