Run for the Wall returns to Winslow
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 8:06 a.m.
Bikers lined the roads of Winslow May 20 during the annual Run for the Wall event. Run for the Wall motorcycle ride takes riders across the country to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
