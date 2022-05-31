OFFERS
Navajo wildland firefighters complete training courses

(Photo/Navajo Region BIA)

(Photo/Navajo Region BIA)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 8:22 a.m.

BIA Navajo Region wildland firefighters completed their first S130/190 courses since 2019 May 6. The course is for newly hired emergency firefighters with the Navajo Scouts AD program and GS employees. In total, there were 22 students, which also included staff from the Navajo Nation Natural Resource Law Enforcement and Navajo Nation Fire Department. The course was made possible with the assistance of section leads and technicians from the helitack, hotshots, engines and dispatch sections who helped with instructing and field exercises.

