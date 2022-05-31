Navajo president pays his respect to elders

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor of attending the Low Mountain Senior Center’s Elder Festival to greet Navajo elders May 18. “It is a blessing to see our elders together and having a wonderful day together after two years of sheltering in place. We appreciate and love our elders because they signify our strength and resiliency. Their compassion and teachings has strengthened our Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahee’hee shimasaní dóó shicheii,” Nez said.