OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Navajo president pays his respect to elders

(Photos/OPVP)

(Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 8:24 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor of attending the Low Mountain Senior Center’s Elder Festival to greet Navajo elders May 18. “It is a blessing to see our elders together and having a wonderful day together after two years of sheltering in place. We appreciate and love our elders because they signify our strength and resiliency. Their compassion and teachings has strengthened our Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahee’hee shimasaní dóó shicheii,” Nez said.

photo

(Photos/OPVP)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas