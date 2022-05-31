Grand Canyon West Interconnection Project to provide internet to tribe
KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office recently approved the Grand Canyon West 69 kV Interconnection Project that will modernize energy infrastructure, strengthen grid reliability and provide broadband communication services to Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation.
“The approval of the Interconnection Project will provide reliable utility services to Grand Canyon West and support future Tribal development,” said BLM Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson.
The decision approves the Tenny Ranch Road alternative, which allows for the construction of an approximately 36-mile-long, 69 kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line with a 48-strand fiber optic line from the existing Dolan Springs Substation to a new substation located at Grand Canyon West. Approximately 19 miles of the project would occur on BLM-managed public lands in Mohave County, Arizona.
The BLM issued a Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact based on the analysis provided in the Grand Canyon West 69 kV Interconnection Project Environmental Assessment.
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- Navajo doctor at Tuba City Regional recognized for outstanding OB/GYN services
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation seeks to protect sanctity of Azeé, Peyote, from legalization, commercial use
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Navajo guitarist, Sir Harrison, scheduled to play at Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Navajo doctor at Tuba City Regional recognized for outstanding OB/GYN services
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: