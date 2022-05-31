OFFERS
Grand Canyon West Interconnection Project to provide internet to tribe

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 2:31 p.m.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office recently approved the Grand Canyon West 69 kV Interconnection Project that will modernize energy infrastructure, strengthen grid reliability and provide broadband communication services to Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation.

“The approval of the Interconnection Project will provide reliable utility services to Grand Canyon West and support future Tribal development,” said BLM Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson.

The decision approves the Tenny Ranch Road alternative, which allows for the construction of an approximately 36-mile-long, 69 kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line with a 48-strand fiber optic line from the existing Dolan Springs Substation to a new substation located at Grand Canyon West. Approximately 19 miles of the project would occur on BLM-managed public lands in Mohave County, Arizona.

The BLM issued a Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact based on the analysis provided in the Grand Canyon West 69 kV Interconnection Project Environmental Assessment.

