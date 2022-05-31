Diné author and scholar Dr. Evangeline Parsons Yazzie passes away at 69

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offered condolences to the loved ones of Navajo scholar and writer Dr. Evangeline Parsons Yazzie, who passed surrounded by family in Flagstaff May 22 at the age of 69.

Yazzie was Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flows Together Clan), born for Ma’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass/ Jemez), and originally from Hardrock, Ariona.

“We send prayers of gratitude and encouragement for the family as we grieve the loss of one of the great matriarchs of our generation,” Nez said. “She dedicated her life to the education of countless young people in a time when learning the Diné language and culture was critical. We hope the family finds comfort knowing her legacy will live on through the books she’s written, the lives she’s influenced, and the identity young Diné students find in learning the language. She will be dearly missed, and may her memory live on in our hearts .”

As an author, Yazzie is most esteemed for writing books in the Navajo language for children and youth, including “Diné Bizaad Bináhoo’aah” and “Little Woman Warrior Who Came Home, a Story of the Navajo Long Walk,” which earned the following awards:

• 2006 The International Reading Association’s Children’s Choices Book

• 2006 Notable Children’s Social Studies Trade Book

• 2006 Independent Publisher Book Awards in the area of Non-fiction

• 2007 Storytelling World Award

Yazzie also taught Navajo at Northern Arizona University for 24 years after obtaining her Master of Arts degree in Bilingual Multicultural Education and a Doctorate in Education emphasizing Native Language Maintenance and Preservation.

Throughout her career, she also wrote four novels written in Navajo and English, based on the Navajo Long Walk. The novel "Her Land, Her Love," published in 2014, is the first of four books that tell the story of one Navajo family and their struggles during the Navajo Long Walk era. The first of which, “Her Land, Her Love,” was honored in 2016 by the American Indian Library Association as an Honor book in the young adult category.

Similarly, Yazzie’s textbooks, such as “Rediscovering the Navajo Language,” were adopted by the New Mexico State Department of Education in 2008. The adoption was memorable in that New Mexico was the first state in the history of the United States to adopt an American Indian language textbook.

“As we understand, Evangeline was a teacher to all, and it is easy to see that it came from a heart of love for her people. Her trust was in God, and her testimony of faith helped her go above and beyond all the challenge,” Lizer said. “As we remember her extraordinary life, we pray that her light continues to shine as we witness the extent of her service to the Navajo People.”

Yazzie retired and became a full-time writer of novels, short stories, children's stories and Navajo language curriculum and materials.

Yazzie is preceded in death by her son Daniel Lame Wolf Parsons and her parents, Bruce and Etta Yazzie. She is survived by the father to her children, Richard Parsons; daughter Melody Parsons; daughter Naomi Parsons, Son in law Ben Kannenberg, three grandchildren; and Son Allen Parsons.

She will be laid to rest in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she lived and made her career.

The Nez-Lizer administration once again acknowledges the excellent service Yazzie performed and encourages the Navajo People to remember her and other pioneers as we work to preserve the Diné language and culture.