Continental Little League welcomes Challenger program back to Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Continental Little League was excited to have the Challenger League program back again for individuals ages 8-14 with intellectual and physical disabilities this season.

Eight players registered and playing for the league. The Little League majors players assisted on the field encouraging players and directing plays.

The Purple Challenger team was coached by Dave Merrell and sponsored by Moseng Chiropractic.

The Gray Challenger team was coached by Mike and Kim Hutchins and sponsored by Sterling Real Estate Management.

The Challenger players, their parents and assisting majors players had a great time this season, according to organizers.

“Continental Little League is looking forward to growing this program and giving every child the Little League experience,” organizers stated.

Those that have a young player that meets the Challenger criteria and would like to register for the Challenger season next year, can register starting in January at https://flagstaffcll.com.



Continental Challenger Little League is open boundaries with no registration deadline for the surrounding northern Arizona communities.

