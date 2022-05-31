OFFERS
A community center for Teesto
Navajo president tours construction of new facility for Teesto community

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (right) tours the construction of a new community center in Teesto, Arizona. Teesto is located 42 miles north of Winslow on the Navajo reservation. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (right) tours the construction of a new community center in Teesto, Arizona. Teesto is located 42 miles north of Winslow on the Navajo reservation. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 8:39 a.m.

TEESTO, Ariz. — The community of Teesto is excited to welcome a new 9,000 square-foot community center.

The new facility will replace the former chapter house that burned down in 2014, which was classified as a case of arson.

On May 23, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was welcomed to the construction site for a tour. Teesto Chapter President Elmer Clark and Chapter Administrative Assistant Helen Yazzie led the tour of the facility, which will house chapter operations and staff, a gymnasium, kitchen, conference room and offices that can also be used for community events.

photo

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (right) tours the construction of a new community center in Teesto, Arizona. Teesto is located 42 miles north of Winslow on the Navajo reservation. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was delayed and construction materials have become difficult to purchase because of the supply chain shortage across the country. Despite these setbacks, chapter officials anticipate construction of the center to be completed in August.

Nez thanked the Teesto Chapter officials, Arviso Construction crew, and community members for their support and for working through the challenges brought on by the pandemic to provide a facility for the community to use.

