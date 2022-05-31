OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Around Winslow: Week of June 1

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 8:04 a.m.

Winslow summer carnival June 2-4

The Rotary Club of Winslow summer carnival will take place June 2-4 at the the old Bashas' parking lot, 1500 North Park Drive in Winslow. Pre-sale tickets are available from the Winslow Chamber of Commerce. More information is available at (928) 289-2434.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas