Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's six national forests and some local governments and land management agencies are implementing stricter campfire and smoking restrictions because of the heightened wildfire threat, officials announced Tuesday.
Heightened restrictions ordered by the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests take effect either Wednesday or Thursday, officials said.
Along with restricting campfires and smoking, the forests' heightened restrictions prohibit or impose limits on activities such as shooting, welding, using chain saws, running generators and driving motor vehicles off roads.
"The restrictions are necessary to reduce human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and persistent severe fire conditions," according to a statement by the Apache-Sitgreaves forests.
Other jurisdictions implementing stricter fire restrictions this week include the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the city of Williams and Flagstaff and federal Bureau of Land Management units in southern Arizona.
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Navajo Police Department: Bootlegging on reservation results in 193 stops and 823 vehicle checks
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Village of Tewa files lawsuit to hold insurrectionists, Hopi Tribe, Hopi Tribal Council and Cares Committee accountable
- Navajo guitarist, Sir Harrison, scheduled to play at Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: