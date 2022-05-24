V-Bar-V Heritage site reopens

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The V-Bar-V Heritage Site, located on the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District, has re-opened following several months of construction work and site improvements.

The heritage site now includes an American Disabilities Act-accessible viewing platform, a new security fence and a seating area.

“We are excited to improve the accessibility and security of the petroglyph panel in a way that honors this sacred place and is respectful of the American Indian Tribes who still use and protect these areas today,” said District Ranger Amy Tinderholt. “We hope that the public will visit the site to learn about past and current traditional cultural practices.”

The petroglyph panel at V-Bar-V is considered the largest and best-preserved in the Verde Valley and features more than 1,000 individually pecked and incised images.

The Beaver Creek-style petroglyphs at the site are known to represent the Southern Sinagua Culture from between 1150 and 1400.

Regular hours for V-Bar-V are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday. Pets are not allowed.

The V-Bar-V Heritage Site is located 2.8 miles east of the junction of Interstate 17 and State Route 179 on Forest Road 618. Watch for the entrance on your right less than one-half mile past the Beaver Creek

Reservations are not required, but V-Bar-V is a fee site, so a Red Rock Pass or America the Beautiful Interagency Pass is required for admission.