Tuba City High School returns to in person graduation ceremonies
With mild temperatures and a partially cloudy sky, Tuba City High School proceeded with its 2022 outdoor graduation May 21.
Returning to an in-person graduation was a welcome sight for many graduating students and their families after experiencing drive-thru ceremonies the past two years because of the pandemic..
“It is wonderful to see the students and their families within the confines of the Blue Canyon Memorial Stadium as prior ceremonies (have been) held inside of the Tuba City High School Pavilion, and with COVID precautions in places on the Navajo Nation, what a better place to be,” said TCHS Principal Miss RayeLynn McCabe.
Long-time emcee Darrin Hoy Elmer returned to host the event, while keynote speaker TCHS Alumni Georgia Tsinigine M.D. spoke on her times at TCHS and what it took for her to become an M.D.
In addition to the ceremonies and speakers, Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Co. presented a scholarship and special award to Valedictorian Kherwin Taquiso.
Photo Gallery
Tuba City graduation
