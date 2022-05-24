OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Secretary Deb Haaland appoints Arizona DPS director to serve on Not Invisible Act Commission
Commission set to begin active advisory role in combatting violence against Native people

Arizona DPS Director Colonel Heston Silbert was appointed to serve on the Not Invisible Commission May 6 by Interior Secretary Deb Halaand. (Photo/AZDPS)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: May 24, 2022 10:07 a.m.

WASHINGTON — On May 6, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland appointed Colonel Heston Silbert, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), to serve on the Not Invisible Act Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against American Indians and Alaska Natives.

AZDPS Tribal Liaison Captain Paul Etnire will serve as Silbert’s alternate.

According to the Department of the Interior, the commission will hold hearings, take testimony, and receive evidence in order to develop recommendations for the federal government to combat violent crime against Indigenous persons.

Among its mission, the commission will:

• Identify, report and respond to instances of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples (MMIP) cases and human trafficking,

• Develop legislative and administrative changes necessary to use federal programs, properties, and resources to combat the crisis,

• Track and report data on MMIP and human trafficking cases,

• Consider issues related to the hiring and retention of law enforcement offices,

• Coordinate Tribal-state-federal resources to combat MMIP and human trafficking offices on Indian lands, and

• Increase information sharing with Tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

The commission has the authority to hold hearings, gather testimony, and receive additional evidence and feedback from its members to develop recommendations to the secretary and attorney general.

