Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 25
Miss Navajo Nation contestant applications due July 15 for 70th annual pageant

Applications are available for those interested in the 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. (Photo/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 10 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge announced contestant recruitment for the 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant.

The deadline for applications is July 15 at 5 p.m.

Miss Navajo Nation is eligible for a $7,500 undergraduate scholoraship or $15,000 graduate scholarship. During her one year reign, Miss Navajo Nation receives a fully paid apartment with utilities in Window Rock, as well as a year's salary with dental, vision and health benefits.

Miss Navajo Nation travels as the Navajo Nation goodwill ambassador and plans and produces projects centered on helping the Navajo people.

Interested contestants should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation to schedule an appointment with program supervisor Ms. Benally to pickup the application.

Serious inquiries should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation at (928) 871-6379 or email officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov.

