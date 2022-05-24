Homolovi State Park offers free entrance to military personnel this summer

WINSLOW, Ariz. —As a thank you to the individuals who have served the country, Homolovi State Park in Winslow, Arizona will offer the following discounted day use access.

Discounts apply to qualified military and up to three accompanied adults.

• active military, guard and reserve military — Free through Labor Day 2022.

• Arizona resident retired military veterans — 50% off. Please bring proof of service along with your AZ license to a park visitor center for your Arizona State Parks Veterans Pass.

• Disabled Military —50% off. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of service-connected disability along with your ID.

• 100% military disabled veterans — free. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100% service-connected disability along with your Arizona license.

Military pass holders must accompany guests to receive the discount, which is good for day entry only. Discounts are not applicable for tours, special use fees, special events fees, any reservation fees, camping fees or overnight parking fees. Pass is non-transferable and photo ID is required for entrance.

Homolovi State Park is home to the WWII Hopi Code Talker Exhibit, which is open daily from 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. (Arizona time).

The Winslow Homolovi Observatory (W.H.O) star parties are the third Saturday each month, starting at 7: p.m. from June through November 2022.

Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

Information provided by Arizona State Parks